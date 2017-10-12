Becky Williams, Independence High School, October 12, 2017

She’s creative, inspiring, awesome!

That’s what students say about Becky Williams, the theater arts teacher at Independence High School in Thompson Station, Williamson County.

Parents say she sees the diamond in the rough, equipping students to succeed both on and off stage.

So we salute Becky Williams as our News 2 Educator of the Week.

Click here to view past educators.

Fill out the form below to nominate an outstanding educator.

After nominating your teacher, tune in to News 2 Thursdays at 10 p.m.and Fridays between 6 to 7 a.m.to see our weekly educator spotlight.