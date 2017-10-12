4 alleged gang members arrested as drug investigation ends at Goodlettsville motel

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A multi-month drug investigation ended at a Goodlettsville motel Tuesday with the arrest of four alleged gang members out of Detroit, Michigan.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Tennessee Bureau of investigation and members of the 18th Judicial Drug Task Force out of Sumner County had been following the drug suspects for weeks before catching them red-handed at the Somatel Motel.

According to investigators, the men were in Middle Tennessee selling narcotics at public places, like shopping center bathrooms and parking lots.

Agents said they took the men into custody without incident and more than 100 oxymorphone pills were confiscated. Authorities said the pills average between $70 to $80 each.

Agents said they also found 12 and a half grams of China white heroin and $6,000 in cash.

“The disavowed any knowledge of this money,” a drug agent said.

At the time of their arrests, outside of room 207, agents said they were thankful the men who are known to carry weapons were not armed. They’re also reportedly members of the Piru Bloods Gang, which started in Southern California.

“They are feeding the addiction of all the people in this area addicted to opioids,” the drug agent said.

Drug agents showed News 2 photos seized from the men depicting two of the suspects hamming it up for the camera in a photo booth at Dave and Busters.

“Like we don’t have enough problems as there is – they bring their problems down here,” an agent said.

And while authorities consider the bust a success, they said they know it won’t dry up the drug pipeline from Chicago and Detroit to Middle Tennessee.

“Most likely there are more to replace them. Take one down and two step up to take their place,” an agent said.

One of the men, Deon Garrett is wanted out of Detroit on a parole violation for narcotics. His bond is set at $300,000.

Garrett and the other three men, Devin Parker, Jayjuan Culp and Immanuel Johnson, are all charged with auto theft for an Avis car they rented and never returned, and possession with intent to sell and deliver drugs within 1,000 feet of a school zone.

Parker, Culp and Johnson are jailed in Davidson County under $50,000 bonds each.