Woman wanted for setting car on fire in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Investigators are working to identify a woman who intentionally set fire to a vehicle in East Nashville.

The incident happened in June in the parking lot of the James Cayce housing development.

Surveillance video captured the woman breaking out the windows of the vehicle before dousing it with gasoline and setting it on fire.

Multiple people are seen on the video witnessing the arson at various stages.

The Nashville Fire Department is asking for help from the public to identify the arsonist.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nashville Fire Department or CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.