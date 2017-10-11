TSU celebrates homecoming with week-long events until Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee State University is celebrating homecoming this week with a week-long celebration.

It includes a concert, parade, step show, and the tradition of crowning a queen and king.

“Also, for the first time ever, a comedy show will be on campus as well. It’s something different. A lot of universities have done it, but it’s our first time doing it,” said JerMilton Woods, student government association president.

We asked what makes this week so special for TSU, and Woods said it’s because of the sense of family you get through historically black colleges and universities.

“It’s one big family reunion. That’s what it is, a reunion. We get the chance for current students to bond with alumni and to mentor younger students. It’s just a big family reunion,” said JerMilton Woods, student government association president.

He continued, “We have fun. There is food all the way up and down Jefferson Street.”

The festivities end Saturday night with a football game as the TSU Tigers take on Austin Peay at Nissan Stadium at 6 p.m.