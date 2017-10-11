Special Olympics fundraiser being held at new TopGolf facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Special Olympics of Tennessee is hosting a fundraiser to help their athletes, in part, participate in the National Games in Seattle.

The “Driving for Dollars” event will be one of the first fundraisers at the new TopGolf facility in East Nashville.

Your ticket will get you three hours of golf, a breakfast buffet, and you’ll help a great cause.

“I’d like everyone to come out and enjoy the challenge and have fun,” said athlete Kenny Carpenter. “We come out and have a lot of fun with y’all.”

News 2’s Jessica Jaglois will be at the event, which is Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tickets are $75. Click here to get tickets.