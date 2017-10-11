Police investigate break-in at Donelson Kmart

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a break-in at a Kmart in Donelson early Wednesday morning.

It happened at the location on Donelson Pike near the Nashville airport around 4:30 a.m.

Though there was no obvious sign of a forced entry, Metro police found a front side door open and a jewelry case was smashed.

Witnesses told police they saw a black 4-door sedan leaving the scene.

It is unknown what was taken from the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.