Nashville florists ‘petal’ it forward

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Wednesday is an unofficial holiday called “Petal it Forward.”

Florists across the country take part in the event, which is to promote the positive effects of giving and receiving flowers.

Hody’s Florist in Bordeaux along West Hamilton Avenue will use the day to honor the service of first responders across Nashville.

They will hand out hundreds of bouquets at Nashville fire halls and police stations.

Everyone will receive two bouquets, one to enjoy and one to give to someone else to spread the love.