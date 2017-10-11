Metro police search for 68-year-old woman with dementia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are trying to find a missing 68-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.

According to a press release, Gloria Drake was last seen neighbors outside her home on South Fifth Street between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

She is a black woman who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. She is wearing a long black wig, dark pants, and a white shirt.

Anyone seeing Drake or knowing her whereabouts is urged to contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.