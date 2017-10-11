Massage Envy therapist has license revoked amid accusations of sexual contact

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Murfreesboro man who worked as a massage therapist in Brentwood recently had his license revoked.

Christian Wells is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact during a massage at Massage Envy.

The Tennessee Board of Massage Licensure says his suspension became effective on Oct. 3. As a result, he was immediately prohibited from practicing as a massage therapist in the state of Tennessee.

According to a press release, Wells was originally licensed in Tennessee on May 5, 2016.

His license will remain suspended pending the outcome of a contested case proceeding in the matter.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Department of Health Office of Investigations at 1-800-852-2187.