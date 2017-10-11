Marcus Mariota feeling good about chances of playing Monday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Titans head coach Mike Mularkey says quarterback Marcus Mariota is still day to day, but the quarterback is confident about his chances.

Wednesday after practice Mariota said he “absolutely” feels good about his chances of playing for the first time ever on Monday Night Football. He missed last week’s game in Miami because of a pulled hamstring.

Mularkey continues to see improvement, but says Mariota is not ready yet.

“He’s got to be able to move around really pretty good to be able to play and not put himself in a position that he’s going to re-injure himself. He’s got to show that by the end of the week,” the head coach told media.

Mularkey called Mariota a game time decision last week but said it was not a difficult decision on game day.

Mariota says he’s made significant progress, telling media, “I feel a lot better. I’ve got to give a lot of credit to the athletic staff, the training staff here. They’ve done a great job and I’m feeling good.”

Mariota also continues to be a limited participant in practice, but he says he’s less limited each day.

“I was able to participate in a good amount of practice. I wasn’t able to do everything, but being able to be out here with the guys, doing some stuff, was big,” the quarterback explained.

The Titans offense struggled without Mariota in Miami scoring only 10 points in a six point loss to the Dolphins. Monday night they play the rival Indianapolis Colts in a critical AFC South showdown.

The Titans training staff is doing its best to get Mariota ready, but playing on Monday night has a history of getting players healthy faster, earning introduction singer Hank Williams Jr. the nickname “Doctor Hank”.