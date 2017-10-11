Father charged in baby daughter’s death in Georgia woods

COVINGTON, Ga. (AP) — The father of a 15-day-old baby girl who was found dead in the woods behind her family’s Georgia home now faces multiple charges, including murder.

News outlets report the Newton County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that 27-year-old Christopher McNabb is charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of Caliyah McNabb.

Investigators say she was found dead inside a duffel bag.

Newton County Coroner Tommy Davis says Caliyah McNabb died from blunt force head trauma. He says an investigation is continuing into how she was struck in the head.

Christopher McNabb fled shortly before being named a person of interest in her death Sunday. He was apprehended hours later, near a convenience store, after the baby’s body was found.