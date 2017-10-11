East Nashville area wants traffic-calming measure as parked cars hit regularly

NASVHILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three months ago, Cleveland Park was one of three Nashville neighborhoods to be designated as a Walking District.

Now, people living near that neighborhood want the change, too.

Lischey Avenue north of Cleveland Street has been designated a Walking District, which means the speed limit is lowered by five or even 10 miles per hour. There is additional signage alerting drivers to the change in speed and that there are people walking in the area.

But people who live on Lischey, south of Cleveland Street, say nearly every day their cars are scratched, dented, or even totaled by careless drivers who are often speeding, and they want their area designated a Walking District as well.

Donna Langley woke up last Wednesday morning to her truck smashed. Plastic and glass were everywhere and her vehicle had been pushed onto the curb due to the force.

“I was like this is unreal,” she told News 2. “It’s not safe if cars are being hit.”

That same day, a few hours later, another driver hit her neighbor’s car.

“Someone is speeding on this street every 10 seconds,” said Hailey Rowe.

There are few driveways on the block and most people park on the street. Rowe says the street-parking makes things complicated for drivers who are in a hurry.

“It makes the street feel a lot more narrow, so I think people have a hard time navigating and not hitting mirrors or any other part of the car,” she told News 2.

“Something has to be done,” said Langley. “There are schools around here.”

Langley wants all of Lischey to become a Walking District to see if the traffic-calming experiment will work on their side of the street.

Three neighborhoods around Davidson County were made Walking Districts in an effort to slow down drivers.

District 5 Councilman Scott Davis says the district in Cleveland Park was paid for with grant money. In the three months the signs have been up, he says he’s noticed a difference. He believes the pilot program is working.

The goal, he told News 2, is to designate more areas as Walking Districts. For residents, that time can’t come soon enough.