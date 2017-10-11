Drivers beware: At least 9 incidents reported of rocks thrown at cars on Bell Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say there have been at least 9 incidents involving rocks being thrown onto cars in the Bell Road area since Aug. 24.

The objects didn’t just damage the victims’ cars, though, and several suffered serious injuries.

So far, these are instances that have been documented by authorities:

Aug. 24 at 11 p.m., Bell Road at Heron Point

Rock shattered car’s windshield, causing deep gash to victim’s forehead

Aug. 24 at 11:20 p.m., Bell Road at Anderson Road

Rock shattered car’s windshield, causing cuts to the victim’s face

Sept. 7 at 11:10 p.m., Bell Road at Heron Point

Victim heard three loud “bangs” and discovered three dents on his vehicle

Sept. 7 at 11:30 p.m., Bell Road at Heron Point

Rock damaged victim’s front headlight

Sept. 7 at 11:45 p.m., Bell Road at Heron Point

Rock hit victim’s left headlight

Sept. 19 at 9 p.m., Bell Road at Harbor Lights Drive

Rock damaged victim’s front bumper and radiator

Sept. 19 at 9:30 p.m., Bell Road at Harbor Lights Drive

Rock shattered victim’s windshield

Sept. 22 at 10:15 p.m., Bell Road at Harbor Lights Drive

Rock shattered car’s windshield and hit victim in the shoulder

Sept. 23 at 10:30 p.m., Bell Road at Woodland Pointe Drive

Large rock flew through James Turner’s car, breaking his jaw and shattering windshield

Several people have mentioned that similar incidents happened to them but went unreported. Police are urging anyone whose car may have been hit along Bell Road to alert them about the incident as they continue to piece together details on these crimes.

And because of these stories, an anonymous community group, named ARC, is offering a $5,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for these incidents.

You can also be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 through our partners at Crimes Toppers. Callers can remain anonymous when reporting tips to 615-64-CRIME.

