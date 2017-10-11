Departments spread awareness during Fire Prevention Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This week is Fire Prevention Week across the country and fire departments are working to spread awareness and the message of fire safety.

The National Fire Protection Association utilizes its mascot Sparky the fire dog to teach children the importance of home escape plans and to never go back into a burning building.

Deputy State Fire Marshal Gary West emphasized to News 2 how important home fire drills can be.

“You need to practice, just like you did in school with fire drills, you need to practice, know where to go to, have a meeting place outside, know to call 911, know what to do, have a plan,” said West.

In Tennessee, 64 people have lost their lives in fires in 2017, which is down slightly from this time last year.

