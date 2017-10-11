Conservative analyst weighs in on what president is thinking about Corker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – So what is President Donald Trump thinking with his widely-watched, very public feud with Tennessee Senator Bob Corker?

It’s a question many people are asking who know both men.

On Tuesday, News 2 asked that question of a longtime Corker supporter.

Wednesday, News 2 posed the question to a conservative analyst, who is also a Trump supporter.

“Donald Trump is staying true to pattern,” Steve Gill said. “There is nothing unusual in what he is doing. You hit him and he is going to hit you back harder and he is going to hit you back repeatedly.”

Much of the world by now has heard about the series of tweets this week from President Trump slamming Corker’s mind and body calling him a “fool” and “Liddle.”

The Tennessee senator then tweeted that the White House is like “adult daycare”

It’s never before heard stuff between a president and Senate Foreign Relations Committee chair who worried to the New York Times after the Sunday tweets that the president’s words could lead to World War III.

MORE: Testy tweeting free-for-all between Trump, GOP Sen. Corker

“I think ultimately Trump wins because everyone one of these battles he has gotten into he has emerged as a winner– at least with his base and furthering his brand that he does not take guff from anybody,” added Gill.

He said Corker could become the poster boy for the president blaming the Republican majority in the U.S. Senate for not fixing things like healthcare, border security and taxes.

“Trump is instinctual,” Gill said. “I don’t think there is some plan that he has decided to set out and make Bob Corker the poster boy of the swamp, but the effect it is having–whether it is Mitch McConnell or Corker–is these people are seen as the problem.”

The feud is trickling down to other members of Tennessee’s Washington delegation.

Middle Tennessee Congressional member Marsha Blackburn–who is seeking Corker’s Senate seat– said on national television Wednesday morning that she “is not part of the swamp.”

Her House member, Diane Black, who is running for governor, turned Corker’s words Tuesday around calling the Senate an “adult daycare.”

She later added, “prove me wrong” by passing the House budget.