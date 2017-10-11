Campaign sign thief caught on camera in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Franklin man is facing theft charges after he allegedly stole campaign signs ahead of the Franklin alderman election.

Jonathan Jeffers is charged with three counts of theft of property. Police believe he’s the man seen on surveillance footage outside a Williamson County business stealing campaign signs on three different occasions.

The signs belong to Ward 1 Alderman candidate Michael Phillips.

Footage from cameras outside Phillips’ Wilson Pike business shows a man cutting a large banner off its posts and walking away, using the stolen banner to conceal his face from the cameras.

Phillips says three banners were stolen from the site in July.

“The second one was only up for five hours and 20 minutes,” said Phillips. “Literally, I picked up one banner that morning. At the end of the day, I called (the sign printer) and said ‘I need you to make me another one.’”

Jeffers is listed as the owner of Tennessee Nursery and Landscape Supply on Murfreesboro Road in Franklin. He was not available for comment when News 2 stopped by the business late Wednesday afternoon.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says Jeffers was arrested in late September and was released shortly after. He is likely to appear in court in November, according to the department.

Phillips is running against three-term incumbent Beverly “Bev” Burger and J. Edward Campbell.

Early voting is already under way. Election day is Oct. 24.