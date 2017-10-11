Bellevue neighbors step up to help after Little Free Library found empty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The owner of the Little Free Library in Bellevue said he was heart sick to discover someone stole all the books out of the community library he and his girlfriend created.

“People come and take one and leave one and that is the concept,” David Harzman told News 2.

“This all happened yesterday. I check on the little free library because we had been out of town and noticed it was completely empty,” he added.

Harzman’s girlfriend Natalie posted what happened on the Hip Bellevue Facebook page, and the response has been tremendous.

“We started getting books and drop-offs, and we have more now than when we started,” said Harzman.

“We got a note in our little free library that was addressed to the librarian and it says, ‘I am so sorry your books were taken. My children love to read so we have lots of books to share. These are only a handful I grabbed on my way out the door. Keep doing good, Love a neighbor,’” Harzman read from the card.

The donations didn’t stop there. On Wednesday, another neighbor stopped by to donate even more books.

“It feels great. I am very happy that they can use them, and someone else can use them,” said mother Jessica Grubb as she dropped off stacks of books.

Harzman now has so many books that he is going to donate some of them to other Little Free Libraries around town.

The couple says they will begin stamping the books in so people know they are not for re-sale.

There are dozens of other Little Free Libraries around Nashville. It’s is a non-profit organization that fosters neighborhood book exchanges. Click here for more information.

