21-year-old victim files lawsuit after Las Vegas mass shooting

LAS VEGAS (WKRN) – A 21-year-old shooting victim has filed a lawsuit just over a week after a mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The law firm representing Paige Gasper said their client is thankfully alive, but did receive live threatening injuries during the massacre.

A bullet entered the college student’s right arm and traveled through her side, shattering her ribs and damaging her liver, before exiting her right side.

Lawyers said the lawsuit against the Mandalay Bay and its parent company focuses on victim suffering. Gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on concertgoers from his hotel suite.

Gasper, a senior at Sonoma State University who is set to graduate in May 2018, is among the hundreds of others who were hurt.

