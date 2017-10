NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person died Wednesday afternoon in a four-car crash in downtown Nashville.

Metro police said it happened at 4 p.m. at the intersection of Second Avenue and Peabody Street, just one block from Korean Veterans Boulevard.

No further details were released. It’s unclear if anyone else was injured.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area, which was shut down as police remain on the scene.

