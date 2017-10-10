White nationalist group plans rallies for Shelbyville, Murfreesboro

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After a white nationalist group announced their plans to hold a rally later this month, groups are planning to push back.

The Nationalist Front’s statement on their website said they bring unity and solidarity to the white nationalist movement in North America.

“I don’t see anybody being silenced by someone who calls themselves a white supremacist,” said Kaymi Butler, a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University.

In a city with a strong history, Butler is worried the event may set Murfreesboro back a few years.

“It is just a pointless rally in my eyes. Everything about it is pointless,” explained Butler.

This week, the National Socialist Movement, a pro-white political group, announced their plans to have their winter “street action” in Shelbyville and Murfreesboro on Oct. 28.

“Supremacist means that you feel that you are superior to others,” Butler told News 2.

The League of the South, another group participating, said the purpose is to support the idea of White Lives Matter and protest the “recent black-on-white church shooting in Antioch.”

Despite the flashy flags and confident chants, Butler believes these protests are missing something.

“It lacks purpose, it lacks quality and it is pretty much a distraction,” Butler said.

Butler said these groups should expect peaceful pushback.

“The reason why we rally, the reason why we feel like there is purpose behind it is because we live it every day,” said Butler, “Whatever you choose to do during this rally, God has placed you there. God has set it on your heart, on your mind.”

A Murfreesboro city spokesperson told News 2 the city and county are assessing the group’s protest application and will release more information at some point in the future.

The rally in Shelbyville is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the rally in Murfreesboro is slated to begin after that.