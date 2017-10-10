Smithville man charged after several fake 911 calls for help

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man accused of making five fake emergency calls to 911 earlier this month in Smithville has been arrested.

Larry Capshaw, 49, is charged with misuse of the 911 system.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Capshaw made a total of five calls to 911 on Oct. 1 and 2 and reported a suspicious people hiding in the area.

Deputies responded and conducted several searches but said no one was there.

Bond for Capshaw has been set at $1,500. His court date is October 26.