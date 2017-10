GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WKRN) – Local attorney and Davidson County Drug Court Foundation president David King has been arrested.

Authorities said King was pulled over by Millersville police near his home in Greenbrier on South Mt. Pleasant Road just after 10 p.m. Monday.

He is charged with suspicion of DUI.

The 64-year-old is known for being Brandon Vandenburg’s first attorney in the high-profile Vanderbilt rape case.