Preds home opener, Tootsie’s birthday bash make for big night in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It will be an epic night in Nashville as the Predators return to Music City for their season opener and honky tonk Tootsie’s celebrates its 57th birthday with a bash on Broadway.

Just months after playing for the Stanley Cup, the Preds will host the Philadelphia Flyers at Bridgestone Arena Tuesday.

The birthday party for legendary honk tonk Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge will close Broadway between Fourth and Fifth avenues for a day-long street party beginning at 11:30 a.m.

The plaza party outside the arena begins at 3 p.m. with the Preds “gold walk” beginning at 3:45 p.m. where players will greet fans lined along Lower Broad before the home opener.

The puck drops in Smashville at 7 p.m.

Performances for Tootsie’s birthday bash begin at 5 p.m. Terri Clark, Trick Pony, Billy Ray Cyrus, Cole Swindell and surprise guests are expected to perform.