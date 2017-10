NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators are looking for their first win of the season, and they hope it comes Tuesday night in their home opener against the Philadelphia Flyers.

This is the first time the team has been home this season. Before the game, they raised the Western Conference Championship banner.

Former Predators Captain Mike Fisher was on hand to see all the banner raised, alongside new Captain Roman Josi.

The Predators have won their last 8 out of 10 season openers.