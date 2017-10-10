Police: 19-year-old man accidentally shot, killed in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 19-year-old has died after he was accidentally shot in Clarksville Monday afternoon.

It happened in the 100 block of Stateline Road around 5:45 p.m.

Clarksville police reported first responders found a man with a gunshot wound to his torso.

He was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died.

The initial investigation indicates a 24-year-old man was attempting to clean a Glock handgun when it discharged and hit the victim, according to Clarksville police.

No additional information was immediately released.