Pet of the Week for Oct. 9, 2017

Bingo – 2 years old – Male

Bingo. My name is Bingo. I have a wish!! Someday, I wish I could go somewhere fancy so my natural tuxedo can get a workout. Looking for that special someone who doesn’t mind a farm boy-turned-gentleman than Bingo is your man.

Abilene – 8 years old – Female

Howdy y’all Abilene here! I am dreaming of a family that will walk me, play with me, feed and most especially take me for who I am. I am a perfect companion for someone looking for a low energy pupper. I absolutely love other dogs and belly scratches!

Whiskey – 1 year old – Male

My name is Whiskey and I’m a super sweet guy. I love to play and run around, but I also like to be close to my people. I know I would fit right in with you!

Unique – 6 months old – Female

I am the cats meow and love all the attention.

Gerti – 8 years old – Female

Hi I’m Gerti. I’m the kind of gal who loves attention from everyone. I enjoy play time and nap time. I will make a great companion!

