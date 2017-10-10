Neighborhood group wants ‘new vision’ for North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – People that live and do business in part of North Nashville say the area is primed for revitalization.

The Nashville North by Northeast United (NNxNE) neighborhood group hosted a community meeting Tuesday night to discuss plans to “revision” the area.

The group is launching a new vision for the area and working with city planners in hopes of amending the NashvilleNext plan to spur development.

The area includes Katie Hill, Talbot’s Corner, Heaton’s Station, historic Dickerson Pike and Brick Church Pike.

Take a drive along West Trinity Lane and it’s easy to spot room for growth.

People that live and do business there say the proximity to downtown and existing infrastructure make the area desirable.

Jack Cawthon, owner of Jack’s Bar-B-Que and co-chair of NNxNE, says North Nashville is ready to catch up with other parts of the city that are booming.

“As opposed to East Nashville, Melrose, The Gulch, Midtown and Charlotte Avenue, we think we’ve got a lot of great features that they don’t have,” said Cawthon. “So we’re saving the best for last.”

Mac McDonald, who works in commercial real estate and co-chairs the group, says the goal is to grow intelligently.

“So what we’re doing is addressing a higher land use policy to attract more development in this area,” said McDonald. “Since we’re so close to downtown, we’re in the natural path of progress. And we think Nashville is growing north.”

The group is seeking input from people that live and do business in the area. They hope to present a plan for land use policy change to the Metro Nashville Council in January.