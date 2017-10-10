Nashville youth homicides pacing toward 15-year high

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – So far in 2017, there have been 12 children, ages 17 and under, who were victims of homicide in Nashville.

The most recent happened Sunday night when 16-year-old Deberianah Begley was shot in an East Nashville housing development.

According to data from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the number of children killed so far this year ties a 15-year high of 12 homicides set in 2015. The data includes both murder and negligent manslaughter.

In August, 12-year-old Yhoana Arteaga was murdered inside her Nashville family’s home, and earlier this year, seven-year-old Harmony Warfield was accidentally shot and killed by a toddler at the J.C. Napier Apartment Homes south of downtown Nashville.

There were only two homicides in 2016 and one in 2014.

