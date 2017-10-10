Middle Tenn. man burned in freak accident involving phone charger, gas leak

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Springville man was severely burned Monday in a freak accident involving a cell phone charger and a propane gas leak.

According to our partners at WENK/WTPR, the Paris Landing Volunteer Fire Department said the 70-year-old victim told first responders he unplugged his cell phone charger and “everything was suddenly on fire.”

Investigators said they determined there was a propane gas leak and an explosion at the scene along Howell Loop when the disconnected charger caused a spark.

WENK/WTPR reports the man had severe burns over more than 50-percent of his body.

A spokesperson with Vanderbilt University Medical Center told News 2, the victim is in critical but stable condition.