FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police are working to identify a man they say stole a $600 tool set.

It happened on Oct. 1 at the Lowe’s on Mallory Lane.

Police said after taking the tool set, the man jumped into a waiting Nissan.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity or the getaway driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.