Man dies after being shot multiple times at Lawrenceburg home

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 43-year-old man was shot multiple times and died a short time later in Lawrenceburg on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, emergency personnel were called to a home on Spring Creek Road about someone unresponsive and not breathing.

The victim, Daniel Weeks, was found to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds and called 911.

He was taken Southern Regional Health System where he died in the ER.

There’s no word at this time on any suspects or details regarding the circumstances.

According to a press release, investigators are continuing to gather evidence and the investigation is ongoing.