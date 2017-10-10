Man arrested in West Tenn. after fatal shooting at Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 20-year-old man has been arrested in West Tennessee after a fatal shooting at a Nashville gas station last week.

It happened at the Marathon on the corner of John A. Merritt Boulevard and 28th Avenue North at 1:45 a.m. Friday.

Metro police said Terry Martin was taken into custody in Dyersburg, Tennessee.

Quinton Thornton, 35, was killed when he was shot in the back at the gas station near Hadley Park.

A motive remains unknown and police are still searching for a second suspect, described as an older black man who was last seen wearing a burgundy T-shirt, black pants and a blue cap.

Additional information was not immediately released.