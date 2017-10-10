Kenny Rogers to be inducted into Music City Walk of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country singer Kenny Rogers will be inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame later this month.

The ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. on Oct. 24, one day before the all-star “All in for the Gambler: Kenny Rogers: Farewell Concert Celebration” that will be held at the Bridgestone Arena.

“Kenny Rogers is one of the best storytellers in country music history, with one of the sweetest and most soulful voices,” Mayor Megan Barry said. “I’m so glad he’ll be able to join all the other amazing artists on the Music City Walk of Fame before he retires after nearly 60 years of making beautiful music.”

Rogers will receive the 80th star on the Music City Walk of Fame. Inductees are recognized for their significant contributions to preserving the musical heritage of Nashville and for contributing to the world through song or other industry collaboration.

Rogers has sold more than 120 million albums worldwide, topped the charts for nearly six decades, famously been a duet partner with Dolly Parton and is a best-selling author.

The Music City Walk of Fame was created in 2006 on Nashville’s Music Mile, a roughly one-mile stretch that connects downtown to Music Row. Permanent sidewalk medallions with the names of the inductees are displayed in a star-and-guitar design.