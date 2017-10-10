Correctional officer accused of having sex with Nashville inmate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After an internal investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a correction’s officer is accused of having sex with an inmate.

According to an affidavit, Tennessee Prison for Women Correction Officer James Crook Jr. admitted to having sexual intercourse with Donnetha Lewis, an inmate at the facility.

Lewis reported to police she and Crook had sex twice last month in the prison’s kitchen bathroom.

Crook, 26, was booked on a $2,500 bond.

In a statement, the Tennessee Department of Correction said, “The Tennessee Department of Correction seeks to provide a safe, humane and secure environment free from the threat of sexual abuse for all offenders in custody. This is accomplished by maintaining a strict program consisting of prevention education, mechanisms for reporting suspected sexual abuse, investigation of incidents, and prosecution of those found to be in violation of the law. The department has a zero tolerance policy for any sexual misconduct within its facilities.”

Crooks has been dismissed from his position with the department.