Community gathers to say goodbye to Tenn. man killed in Vegas mass shooting

News 2 will livestream Sonny Melton’s funeral Tuesday afternoon. Click here to watch from the News 2 app.

BIG SANDY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Big Sandy community is gathering Tuesday to say their final goodbye to the West Tennessee nurse who was killed in last week’s deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Sonny Melton died shielding his wife from the flying bullets. More than 50 others were also killed and hundreds of others hurt.

MORE: Wife of Tennessee man killed in Las Vegas: ‘Shots raining from everywhere’

Hundreds of people paid their respects to the 29-year-old man on Monday during a six hour visitation at Big Sandy School.

A second visitation will be held until 1 p.m. Tuesday with the funeral immediately following.

“The prayers and the thoughts of all these folks here and all across the country and the world that have been in contact with us – it’s been amazing. The outpouring of sympathy – you don’t want to go on and I don’t want to be right here doing this, [but] it’s for Sonny,” his father James Melton said.

Sonny Melton is survived by his wife, Heather, three stepchildren, parents and brother, among other relatives.

RELATED: Tennessee father pens emotional letter after son killed in Las Vegas shooting