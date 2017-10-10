Centennial Park train celebrates 75th birthday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Centennial Park train is celebrating its 75th birthday as it gets closer to being on the tracks again.

The train has been sitting since the 1950s. The Nashville Steam Preservation Society is working to make it run like it did when it was built in 1942.

The group said the train is actually in pretty good condition, but it will take some hard work to restore it to its former glory.

“We’re going to have to take it all apart,” explained Joey Bryan with the Nashville Steam Preservation Society. “We’re going to have to take it all apart. We’re going to have to remove the wheels, get them kind of spun and laid, make sure they’re running again. Basically, just take it all down and build it all back.”

On Friday, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., the organization will host a birthday party for the locomotive, complete with steam, smoke and other special effects. The event is free and open to the public.

Attendees will learn about the future plans for the train, including it eventually leaving the Riverfront station and traveling as far as Cookeville on the Music City Star’s tracks.