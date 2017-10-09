West Tennessee man jailed on human trafficking charges

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A West Tennessee man accused of multiple human trafficking charges remains jailed.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department began investigating Randall “T-Bone” Ward in March after receiving a tip.

The results of the months long investigation were turned over to a grand jury, which issued a True Bill on Oct. 2.

Ward, 52, has since been arrested for two counts of trafficking for commercial sex act and two counts of promoting prostitution.

He is being held in the Madison County jail.