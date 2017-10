NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Over the past six weeks, four hurricanes have impacted the United States and Caribbean islands.

Many from Middle Tennessee have reached out to help the victim’s, including the music community.

Christian music legend Steven Curtis Chapman is lending his voice with a new song for hurricane relief.

You can receive a free download of the song “Til the blue” when you make any contribution to Samaritan’s Purse.

Click here to listen and donate.