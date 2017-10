NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A security guard was wounded when he was shot at the West End Avenue Rite Aid early Monday morning.

It happened at the location where West End Avenue splits into Elliston Place around 4 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the guard was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

No suspect information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

The same Rite Aid was robbed at gunpoint just last month.