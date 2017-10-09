POLL: Who’s winning war of words: Trump or Corker?

President Donald Trump and Tennessee Senator Bob Corker engaged in an intense back-and-forth bashing on TV and on social media Sunday. Here’s a sample:

@realdonaldtrump: “Bob Corker gave us the Iran Deal, & that’s about it. We need HealthCare, we need Tax Cuts/Reform, we need people that can get the job done!”

@senbobcorker: “It’s a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning.”

