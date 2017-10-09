Police: Texas girl, 3, missing after late-night punishment

RICHARDSON, Texas (WFLA) – A Texas toddler vanished on Saturday after her father sent her out to an alley to punish her for not drinking milk, according to police.

An AMBER Alert was issued for 3-year-old Sherin Mathew of Richardson. Police believe she is in grave and immediate danger.

Her father, Wesley Mathews, 37, is now behind bars, facing child endangerment charges. He told police he knew coyotes had been seen in the alley where he left her, according to an affidavit. The Humane Society says coyote attacks on people uncommon and rarely cause serious injuries. Only two deaths have been recorded since the 1980s.

Police said Mathew put the toddler outside around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, and told her to stand next to a large tree across from the alley.

Mathews said he checked on Sherin 15 minutes later, but she was nowhere to be found.

Police said Mathews didn’t contact authorities until hours later.

Multiple agencies and search dogs were deployed to look for the missing toddler, and the family’s vehicles were towed Saturday evening to search for “any potential evidence,” police told local affiliate WFAA-TV.

Sherin is described as Asian, about 3 feet tall and 22 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has development issues and limited verbal communication skills. She was last seen wearing a pink top, black pajama bottoms and pink flip-flops.

Police are encouraging anyone with information related to her disappearance to call 972-744-4800.