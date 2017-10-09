Police search for 3 teens who escaped from DCS facility in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for three teenagers who escaped from a juvenile detention facility Sunday night.

The three escaped from Gateway to Independence, which was formerly the Woodland Hills Woodland Detention Center, on Stewarts Lane around 7:45 p.m.

Metro police reported Ezekio Fields, 17, Hunter Hackney, 17, and Laterrio Woods, 16, escaped by breaking out a window.

In September 2014, 32 teens escaped from the Woodland Hills facility during a shift change.

Anyone who has any information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call Metro police at 615-862-8600.