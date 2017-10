The fire-ravaged Signorello Estate winery is seen through a window Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Napa, Calif. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Smoke rises as a wildfire burns in the hills north east of Napa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (Michael Short/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

A fire burns at a Hilton hotel on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Santa Rosa, Calif. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Napa County firefighter Jason Sheumann sprays water on a home as he battles flames from a wildfire Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Napa, Calif. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

A horse runs from the flames from a massive wildfire, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Napa, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Rudy Habibe, from Puerto Rico, and his service dog Maximus walk toward a burning building at the Hilton Sonoma Wine Country hotel, where he was a guest, in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Remains sit at the Journey's End mobile home park on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Santa Rosa, Calif. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California, sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Flames from a wildfire approach a pair of horses in a field Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Napa, Calif. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California early Monday, sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Flame from an open gas valve burns at the Journey's End mobile home park on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Santa Rosa, Calif. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California, sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Flames from a propane tank rise as smoke from a wildfire blankets the area on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Napa, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Fire continues to burn at Keysight Technologies Monday afternoon, Oct. 9, 2017, in Santa Rosa, Calif. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California early Monday, sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Fire burns from an open gas valve near the pool area at the Journey's End trailer park on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Santa Rosa, Calif., after a wildfire destroyed nearly all of the roughly 160 units in the park for residents over age 55. The homes next to U.S. Highway 101 at the northern end of this city of 175,000 were among those that were consumed by flames as more than a dozen fires burned statewide. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)