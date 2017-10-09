Off-duty Metro officer arrested in Smyrna after dispute with neighbor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An off-duty Metro police officer was decommissioned after he was charged with two misdemeanors in Smyrna following a dispute with a neighbor.

According to Metro police, Officer Jonathan Frith was charged with resisting a police stop and evading arrest.

Smyrna police reported Frith and another neighbor were “derogatorily shouting” at the home of a someone who lives near them after the two were warned to stay off that person’s property.

A press release from Metro police states Smyrna officers responded to the scene twice and said Frith refused to stop after being ordered to do so, and later, would not return to the immediate scene.

Frith, 31, has since been released from custody after posting bond. He has been with the Metro Nashville Police Department for eight years. The incident is under review.

Frith was among the officers who responded to an Antioch theater attack in 2015 and the first officer to come face-to-face with the hatchet-wielding suspect.