News 2 explores opioid antidote Narcan: The New Norm all day Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The opioid and heroin crisis continues to impact communities both large and small in Middle Tennessee.

The opioid antidote Narcan has become part of the new normal, with police departments and first responders carrying this new tool essential for reviving victims of an opioid overdose.

Narcan is the brand name for Naloxone, which is a prescription medication that displaces opioids from the receptors in the brain that control those functions. Opioids depress activity of the central nervous system and can result in respiratory failure.

Drug overdose is now one of the top causes of death in Tennessee. The CDC reports that for every overdose death in the U.S., a person taking opioids on average will overdose nine times.

