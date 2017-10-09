New narcotics investigator makes largest drug money seizure in Perry County’s history

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The largest drug money seizure in Perry County history is now in the books, thanks in part to the sheriff’s office new narcotics investigator.

Around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, narcotics investigator, Joe Donaldson, stopped and arrested Daniel Ranger for driving on a revoked license.

While performing an inventory of the vehicle, $98,880 was discovered in backpacks, along with drug paraphernalia and meth.

“I never thought we would make that big of a hit,” Sheriff Weems told News 2.

He said 32-year-old Ranger has been under investigation for several months now.

Chief Deputy Bart Rosson, Lt. Koblitz, and Deputy Charlie Jones assisted Investigator Donaldson in the arrest and seizure of the cash, drugs and vehicle.

Sheriff Weems said Donaldson has been with the department about a year now, but only in his new role for about a week.

The money seized was counted in front of several employees on-camera and placed in a locked vault, according to the sheriff. It’s money he hopes is rewarded to his department’s drug fund.

“What we would like to see is the money that’s been made on the sale of drugs in our community return full circle back to our community by the use of new patrol cars, better equipment to help us fight this drug problem.”

A drug problem that the sheriff said they are going to continue to tackle.

“I just want to commend my guys for a job well done and the people can expect more in the future we are not stopping, we are not giving up and we are going at this drug problem full throttle,” he said.