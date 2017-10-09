Nate moves out as next round of rain for Middle Tennessee moves in

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nate was a quick hitter, but still generated several inches of rain from the plateau to parts of southern and western Kentucky.

Highest amounts in Muhlenberg County Kentucky with nearly 7 inches of rain. That sloppy weather is history as we take a break with sunshine coming out for the afternoon.

The break is brief as out next weather maker is looming down in the Texas Panhandle.

On the back side, its so cold that an all out snow storm is taking shape from Colorado to Wyoming, and Nebraska. It will be way too warm for snow here, but the energy from that storm comes here tomorrow. Enough energy that the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) highlighted the western parts of our region under a marginal risk for severe weather. This includes areas from Hopkinsville to Cadiz, Erin, Camden, Paris, and Decaturville.

A few showers generate during the morning, becoming more widespread by the afternoon. Each storms will create periods of heavy rain with cloud to ground lightning. Areas under the severe risk could experience straight line winds gusts 40-50 mph or greater.

If you plan to head downtown tomorrow for Tootsies Birthday Bash or the home opener for the Preds, make sure to be weather aware. Storms flees after the evening commute and our weather calms Tuesday night.

