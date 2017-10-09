1 dead, at least 2 injured in I-65 crash in Williamson County; Road closed

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person died and two more were injured in a crash on Interstate 65 in Williamson County, closing all lanes of traffic to drivers.

It happened in southbound lanes around 4 p.m. in Williamson County just after Interstate 840 and before the Saturn Parkway exit.

Four vehicles were involved, including a Jeep and tractor-trailer, which burst into flames.

Spring Hill police confirmed one person died. Two more victims were flown to area hospitals via LifeFlight. Neither their names nor conditions were released.

All lanes of Interstate 65 were shut down. TDOT estimates the roadway will remain closed until at least 10 p.m. Monday night. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.

Further details weren’t immediately known.

