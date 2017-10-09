Fire department responds to ammonia spill in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fire officials responded to an ammonia spill at a South Nashville manufacturing plant Monday night.

The call went out at 8:45 p.m. on Hackworth Street, off Polk Avenue near Nolensville Pike.

There was a heavy presence from the Nashville Fire Department and HAZMAT crews, who were suiting up in protective gear.

It’s not yet known if an official evacuation was ordered but plant workers were seen coming outside. There’s no word of any injuries or illnesses at this time.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, ammonia is corrosive to the eyes, skin and respiratory tract. Rapid evaporation of the liquid may cause frostbite.

Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.