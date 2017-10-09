Community demands change after stray bullet kills teen in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Less than 24 hours after a 16-year-old was gunned down in the James Cayce Homes, people are calling for change.

“Nobody is coming trying to stop the gun violence,” said Deirdre Nicole.

So far this year, five people have been killed in the housing development.

“It’s taking our kids away from us. Come on, that baby was 16-years-old. How does she get shot?” asked Nicole.

Nicole knows the victims are not statistics, they are someone’s family. The most recent victim to the senseless violence was Deberianah Begley.

“We know people got guns in their houses, but what about when it hits home, are you going to speak up and talk then?” said Nicole.

Begley was a sophomore at Stratford STEM Magnet School in East Nashville and a clarinet player with the Marching Legion.

“Just a real energetic student, loving, caring and that is what makes it really hurtful that she is gone,” said Director of Bands William Jackson.

Nicole told News 2 there are plenty of guns on the streets but not enough resources to keep people busy.

“I don’t see nobody walking out here, trying to advocate about the violence,” said Nicole.

According to Metro police’s crime data, there have been 12 people under the age of 18 killed in Davidson County so far this year. That is compared to two this time last year.

The violence is fueling anger around the housing development.

“The sight that I seen last night, I should have never seen. It hurts,” said resident Shon Williamson.

The founder of Peacemakers, a non-profit organization fighting violence, said we need people to step up and speak out.

“We have to be the community; nobody else can raise our kids but us,” said Clemmie Greenlee.

Greenlee knows something has to change and it starts at home.

“I don’t want anymore candlelight vigils. I want more graduations,” said Greenlee.

Greenlee fears that more kids will end up like Begley if the city does not make a change.

“We have to find a way to get these guns away from them and put something else in their minds,” Greenlee told News 2.

An arrest has not been made in Begley’s shooting death. The suspect is described as a young black man with a thin build. He was wearing all black at the time.

Anyone with information is urged to call our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.